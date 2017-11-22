Duke Street is now open to cars

NORTHUMBERLAND — Duke Street is now open to car traffic for the winter. PennDOT announced Wednesday that major construction work on the Duke Street project has ended for the winter.

Some work will continue by the utility companies on Duke, Front, King and Water Streets throughout the winter that could make for some traffic delays. Lane shifts and delays will be controlled by flaggers.

The truck detour remains in place for all trucks over 36ft in length, and those not making local deliveries are being ticketed by police.

For more information on the Duke Street project, please go to penndot.gov/dukestreet.