Duke St. project continues with new utility work and gas line work

NORTHUMBERLAND – The Duke Street project in Northumberland continues with a new phase of utility work getting underway, and continuing gas line work.

On Front Street, there will be overhead utility work near W&L Subaru while natural gas line crews will be set up between Prince and Hanover Streets.

On Duke Street, the natural gas line work will take place on between Depot Avenue and Second Street.

Throughout these work zones, traffic will be controlled with flaggers and some delays are expected.

PennDOT has issued a reminder that Duke Street is open to car traffic only. The detour for trucks over 36 feet in length remains in place. Those not making deliveries are continuing to be ticketed by police. (Matt Catrillo)