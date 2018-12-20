DUI patrols and checkpoints coming up in Snyder County

SNYDER COUNTY – Selinsgrove state police will be stepping up DUI enforcement as the holiday week approaches. Selinsgrove troopers say they will be conducting DUI roving patrols and checkpoints in Snyder County through the rest of this month and January. It’s all part of the Troop F Impaired Driving Enforcement Initiative.

The checkpoints will be conducted to monitor traffic for various vehicle code violations. Motorists entering checkpoints are reminded to have their driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance for their vehicle immediately available. Drivers are also reminded to buckle up, slow down and not drive if they have been drinking.