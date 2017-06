SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove State Police are warning motorists of upcoming DUI checkpoints in Snyder County. State police will begin conducting DUI roving patrols and checkpoints throughout the month of July. Drivers entering checkpoints are reminded to have their driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance for their vehicle immediately available to avoid delay.

Police remind you to buckle up, slow down, and not drive if you’ve been drinking.