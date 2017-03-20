DUI checkpoint nets 2 DUI arrests and 13 traffic citations

SUNBURY — A roving sobriety checkpoint was held by the state police Friday night into Saturday morning in Northumberland County. Troopers say they stopped 33 vehicles, made 2 DUI arrests, 1 misdemeanor arrest, issued 13 traffic citations and 26 warnings.

State police systematically stop vehicles at selected locations and briefly observe drivers to behaviors associated with impaired drivers. The goal is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related fatal and serious crashes. The exact location of the checkpoint was not disclosed. (Ali Stevens)