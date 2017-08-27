DUI checkpoint in The Valley a success

SHAMOKIN DAM – A DUI checkpoint was set up along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam Friday night into Saturday morning and it was considered a success. Shamokin Dam PD, with assistance from Buffalo Valley Regional and Mifflinburg Police Departments saw about 1300 vehicles pass through the checkpoint with only 2 receiving a field test for being under the influence of alcohol. Neither driver was over the legal limit and no arrests were made.

There were some traffic citations issued, most serious of which were 5 tickets for driving without a license. Most of the motorists who the cops stopped were positive and thanked officers for their safety efforts.

Shamokin Dam PD says they feel the message is getting out to not drink and drive and that they will continue to be proactive with roving DUI patrols in the future. (Christopher Elio)