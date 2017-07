WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP– One State Police trooper was injured during DUI arrest recently in Union County. Troopers say during a traffic stop on Buffalo Road, 34- year-old Brandon Straub of Lewisburg was arrested for DUI.

His passenger 43-year-old Shane Bingaman of Millmont was arrested for obstructing the administration of law, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. One trooper was injured while taking Bingaman into custody.