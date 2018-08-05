Duck Derby another success for Service 1st

DANVILLE— Although the over 3,600 rubber ducks didn’t get their feet wet in the river, it was another successful fundraiser for Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Due to the recent rain, organizers of the Duck Derby felt the river levels were do high for the duck race in the river. Instead, Service 1st held a random drawing of the ducks during the event Saturday in Danville.

The first place prize of $500 went to Gail Keppler

Second place, B. Price

Third place, Richard Carr

Fourth place, Meghann Hawley

Fifth place, Tim Sones

The Duck Derby raised over $16,000 that will be combined with the funds raised by the credit union’s annual charity golf tournament to benefit Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, ThinkBig Pediatric Cancer Fund, and Geisinger’s Autism and Developmental Medicine Institute.