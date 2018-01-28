PSP: Drunken high speed chase with child in backseat

PORT TREVORTON – State Police were engaged in a short high speed chase in Snyder County Friday night. Troopers say they tried to pull over the car, driven by 33-year-old, Tiffany DiCarlo of Elkton, Maryland, on South Susquehanna Trail in Union Township.

They say DiCarlo fled from police at a high rate of speed for a short time, but then came to a stop. Upon checking the vehicle, police say that DiCarlo was intoxicated and that she had her 2-year-old child in the back of the car.

DiCarlo was arrested and is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest.