Drunk driver successfully flees crash scene, arrested at another wreck

SHAMOKIN DAM – Shamokin Dam police say a DUI traffic accident over the weekend became a hit and run when one of the driver’s ran off, only to be found a few minutes later as a passenger in another car crash.

Shamokin Dam police say the vehicle of 39-year-old Karl Beierschmitt of Shamokin Dam collided with the vehicle of Timothy Belotti of Port Trevorton around 9 a.m. Saturday. After that accident, police say Beierschmitt ran off but about 15 minutes later, he was found when police responded to another accident.

By then, Beierschmitt was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his fiancé, Lynette Norris of Shamokin Dam. In that accident, they say she ran into the vehicle of 20-year-old Olivia Patterson of Selinsgrove. Patterson was transported to Evangelical Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Belotti was injured in the first crash and also taken to the hospital. Norris was charged with careless driving and expired vehicle registration. Police say Beierschmitt was highly intoxicated and faces numerous charges including reckless driving, DUI, driving under suspension and others. (Christopher Elio)