Drugs found during traffic stop

SELINSGROVE– Selinsgrove Police arrested a Philadelphia man for having drugs following a traffic stop early Sunday morning. Officers say 21-year-old Christoper Adetolu of Philadelphia had marijuana, oxycodone, and amphetamines in his car.

Police stopped him for a traffic violation around 1:45 a.m. on South Market Street in the borough. During the stop, police had reason to search the car for drugs. Adetolu was arraigned before District Judge Leo Armbruster and jailed in the Snyder County Prison in lieu of 15-thousand dollars bail. He’s set for a preliminary hearing on May 3rd. (Chad Hershberger)