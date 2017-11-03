Drug take back boxes popping up at state police barracks

SUNBURY – The state police barracks around here will soon have drug take back boxes. State police spokesman Rick Blair said, “It’s there 24-hours a day. Anybody who wants to get rid of, clear out their medicine cabinets and get rid of old prescriptions or anything like that, you can come in, drop them in the box, and then we will dispose of those medications properly.”

Blair told us the drop off program is completely anonymous, and important, “Instead of someone maybe flushing them down the toilet, or them getting into the hands of somebody else who shouldn’t be using those drugs. This is a safe way for people to get rid of them: safe and convenient.”

There is a drug take back box at all 65 state police building in the state. Local barracks are located in Stonington, Milton and Selinsgrove.