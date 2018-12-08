Drug dealer sent to State Prison for drug death

MIDDLEBURG – A Sunbury woman will spend up to a decade in jail for supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a woman. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch announced in a release that Christine M Walburn of Sunbury received her sentence on Friday for drug delivery resulting in death, which is first degree felony.

Walburn admitted in her guilty plea in October, that the death was caused by the drugs she sold to the deceased, but she claimed that she thought it was heroin. A toxicology report showed that the baggie of drugs was pure fentanyl.

Piecuch said of this sentence that it puts dealers on notice that they will be held accountable with first degree felonies and lengthy jail sentences. Walburn will not be eligible for an opportunity for parole for at least 5 years.