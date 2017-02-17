Drug and fraud charges filed against a former BVPD officer

SELINSGROVE – A former Valley police officer allegedly bought hundreds of prescription opioids illegally, and is facing new charges filed by the state attorney general’s office. 40-year-old Shawn Kuhns of Bloomsburg is charged with fraudulently obtaining prescription opioid pain killers from several locations, including in Sunbury and Shamokin Dam.

Magistrate John Reed arraigned Kuhns, who was released on $25,000 unsecured bail. Over a four year period, court papers say the former officer had filled 148 narcotic prescriptions, from 48 different prescribers, at 28 different pharmacies. He’s now facing six charges, including three felony counts of obtaining controlled substances fraudulently.

Kuhns was in the news last week when his termination from the Buffalo Valley Regional Police, was changed to a resignation. That happened after charges were filed in Columbia County, stemming from his December 30 arrest. Police there say he threatened to kill three people during an argument that turned physical.