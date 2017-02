HARRISBURG — The Department of Environmental Protection says drought declarations have changed for 17 counties in the state. Mifflin and Union Counties remain in a drought warning status. DEP encourages residents in those counties to voluntarily lower their water use by 10 to 15 percent.

Snyder and Juniata Counties were moved to a drought watch, meaning DEP encourages a voluntary water use reduction of 5 percent. Northumberland County was already in the drought watch status. (Ali Stevens)