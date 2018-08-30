Driving without a license and giving false reports leads to charges

WATSONTOWN— Watsontown Police charged two people after an incident in the 100 block of East Fourth Street on Tuesday evening around 6:15. Police say they saw 40-year-old Jeremiah Anderson of Watsontown driving a pickup truck and the office was aware his license was suspended following DUI convictions. Anderson pulled into a parking stall and ran through several yards.

Police contacted the truck’s owner, 35-year-old Misty Warren of New Columbia, who told police the name and birthdate of someone she claimed was driving the truck. Police investigated and found her information to be false and that she really did know Anderson was the driver. Police filed charges against both Warren and Anderson with District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton.