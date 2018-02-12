Drivers detoured from Hallowing Run Road for bridge repair

SUNBURY —Work has begun on the bridge spanning Hallowing Run in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County. The bridge is near the Crissinger Hill Road intersection. This work is part of PennDOT’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

PennDOT says work on Hallowing Run Road should be completed in late April, weather permitting. At that point the bridge will be removed from the list of Northumberland County’s structurally deficient bridges.

PennDOT says drivers will follow a detour along Boyer Hill Road and Route 147.