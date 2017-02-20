Driver jumps as truck rolls into river

UPDATE: The truck that was in the Susquehanna River, has been retrieved. Snyder County EMA and Northumberland County Communications teamed up to send both Snyder and Northumberland County responders. Dispatchers tell us, the incident happened at the Shady Nook boat launch. Since the launch is in Snyder County, and the river is in Northumberland County, both counties worked on the incident.

HUMMELS WHARF – The driver of a truck made a jump for it before his truck rolled into the Susquehanna River Monday. A man was trying to load a boat onto a trailer around 2 p.m when the vehicle rolled back into the river.

Emergency responders were on the scene for several hours attempting to pull the submerged truck from the water. Swift currents prevented crews from doing so. A dive team from Harrisburg was called to the scene to retrieve the vehicle.

The driver of the truck said the brakes went out on the vehicle as he was trying to load the boat onto a trailer. He was able to jump out of the truck in time before it rolled into the water. No injuries were reported. (Alex Reichenbach)