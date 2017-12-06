Driver injured and charged after accident on Route 405

TURBOT TOWNSHIP— An accident Sunday morning on Route 405 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County has resulted in the driver of the at fault vehicle being charged, and one injury.

Milton state police tell us, the accident happened when 32-year-old Todd Barrows was driving at a high rate of speed on Route 405 and stuck the back end of a vehicle. After impact Barrow’s car left the roadway and hit a utility pole.

Barrows was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Geisinger Medical Center. Geisinger a spokesman says he was treated for a moderate injury and released. The driver of the vehicle Barrows hit was wearing seat belt and was not injured. State police Barrows has been charged for the accident. (Sarah Benek)