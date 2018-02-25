Driver injured after morning crash on I-80

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP– A driver was injured after a crash on Interstate 80 Sunday morning. Union County Communications says the accident happened at 7:15am between mile marker 214 and 216 on I-80 westbound. They say one vehicle was in the median and the driver had a suspected injury to the leg. The driver was taken to Geisinger and the severity of the injury is unknown.

The crash happened in Liberty Township, Montour County near the Union County line. Crews from the Milton and Turbot Township fire departments were on the scene with state police. The crash has not affected an traffic on I-80.