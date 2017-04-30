Update: Driver in serious condition after tanker crash

SHAMOKIN DAM – The driver involved in a tractor trailer rollover accident that backed up traffic for miles on Friday is listed in serious condition. 56-year old, David Leighow, sustained injuries after the tanker he was driving flipped over at the intersection of Routes 11 & 15 near the former Tedd’s Landing. It happened around 3 p.m. and the tanker was carrying nearly 7,600 gallons of diesel fuel.

Shamokin Dam Fire Department said there was a slight fuel leak, but was plugged quickly. Traffic heading southbound was affected for several hours. Leighow was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, where a nursing supervisor told us today that he was in serious condition. (WKOK staff)