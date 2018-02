MONROE TOWNSHIP—A Northumberland man is in serious condition after crashing his car Sunday night in Monroe Township, Snyder County. State police say the accident occurred Sunday just after 9 pm on Grangers Road.

They say 40-year-old Justin Cromley’s vehicle left the roadway, went down an embankment and came to rest in a stream. He was taken to Geisinger where a nursing supervisor says he is listed in serious condition. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.