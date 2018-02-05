Watsontown driver gets stuck on railroad, gets citations PHOTOS HERE

WATSONTOWN – A woman was cited for driving a car with a suspended registration and other violations when she called the police for help. 20-year-old Elizabeth Moyer of Williamsport found herself in a precarious situation during the snowstorm on Sunday in the area of Pennsylvania and Vincent Ave in Watsontown.

Her car was hung up on railroad tracks at a location where there is no crossing. Watsontown Police tell us they stopped all train traffic until the vehicle could be cleared from the tracks. They used tow truck to get the vehicle off the tracks. The citations were filed with District Judge Michael Diehl’s office in Milton. We have police provided pictures of the car at WKOK.com.