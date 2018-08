MILTON – An 18-year-old man was unharmed after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a utility pole. The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. last Monday afternoon. Milton State Police say18-year-old Josiah Hurst was traveling east on Route 54 in Limestone Township when he fell asleep at the wheel.

Hurst then went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Police say Hurst was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the accident. Hurst was cited for careless driving.