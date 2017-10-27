Drew Kelly named Executive Director of the Miller Center

LEWISBURG—You can recognize his voice from over 20 years at Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, now Drew Kelly is being named the new executive director on the Miller Center in Lewisburg. Kelly will succeed James Mathias at the recreation and wellness center where Kelly is currently the Director of Sales, Communications and Marketing.

Kelly spoke to us about his vision for the Miller Center saying, “What I want to do is just carry out the vision set forth by the Millers for a premiere health and wellness facility in this community. Their gift on this project has made it possible and Jim Mathias was just amazing in his oversight up until this point.”

Kelly will now begin working with Mathias in a transitional capacity, something he says he is very excited about. Mathias will remain involved throughout the completion of construction on the 96,000 square foot facility. Kelly says construction will be completed in a couple of months saying, “ We think we will be completed with construction by the end of the year but we won’t do our grand opening until March second and third.”

The Miller Center is located at 120 Hardwood Drive in East Buffalo Township, Union County. You can find more information about the facility at millercenterlewisburg.com or by calling 570-556-4191.