Dress code protests at Shamokin Jr./Sr. High School

SHAMOKIN – A number of students and parents are expressing their outrage over dress code enforcement at Shamokin Jr./Sr. High School. This week, students are protesting by skipping class urging the dress code be changed or eliminated, saying it’s sexist in targeting female students. The portion of the dress code causing most uproar is banning tight-fitting clothing or pants and jegging material.

15-year-old Bryanna is a sophomore, “Us females are being used as targets, not only in my eyes, but others too. The other day in the ISS (In School Suspension) room, there was at least 20-30 girls, and not one boy.”

16-year-old sophomore Shanon says some fellow students and parents are against the protest, “They always look at you and say, ‘You shouldn’t be doing that, you should just go in school and learn. But most of the ones saying that are the ones sitting in ISS or they’re just too scared to do anything about it.”

One student for the dress code, Mason, says it’s more appropriate than seeing inappropriate clothing. One parent for the protest, Mike Deitz Jr., says he feels his daughter, a freshman at the high school, was specifically targeted, “Last week, when my daughter wore a pair of parents that were picked out of the school section at the store to be worn, and she got dress coded and put in ISS. Then when I went into the school and confronted the principal with the same pair of pants on, the principal said it was “A-okay” to wear them pants.”

Dietz Jr. says he’s now threatening legal action against the school district and also threatens to withdraw his children. One other parent tells us a petition of over 800 signatures from other parents asking for the dress code to be changed was denied by the school board. We have a link to the full school dress code guidelines here.