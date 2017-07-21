Dramatic win for Selinsgrove All Stars to win Division Title

MINERSVILLE — With 3 runs in the 5th inning, the Selinsgrove All Stars took the Section 3 Major Division Little League tournament Thursday night in a dramatic 7 to 5 win over Williamsport after a demoralizing 10-1 loss on Wednesday.

Trailing 5 to 4 heading into the 5th inning, Selinsgrove mounted a 3 run rally on back to back homers by Ryan Reich and Tyler Swineford to put them ahead for good.

Reliever Brady Hoot slammed the door in the 6th inning to lock up the Section 3 title for Selinsgrove in the winner take all game. With the win the Selinsgrove All Stars became the first Major Division program from The Valley to qualify for the State tournament since South Columbia did it in 2015.

Up next for the All Stars, the Section 8 champion, the Upper Providence Little League in Fleetville at 5pm, Sunday.