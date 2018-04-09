Drainage work on Snydertown Road this week

SUNBURY – There could be some traffic delays if traveling outside Sunbury this week. PennDOT says it is beginning a drainage improvement project on Snydertown Road in Rush Township, Northumberland County Monday.

Work will be performed between Mile Hill Road and Sunbury Road. Snydertown Road will be closed each day from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. A signed detour will be in place using local roads. The project is expected to take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting—on the Snydertown Road east of Sunbury.