Home
Draft of Lewisburg Non-Discrimination Ordinance could be ready soon

Draft of Lewisburg Non-Discrimination Ordinance could be ready soon

WKOK Staff | July 18, 2018 |

 

LEWISBURG – The heavily debated Lewisburg Non-Discrimination Ordinance could be fully drafted for a borough meeting next month. Borough Manager William Lowthert tells The Daily Item a proposed ordinance is still being worked on, but the hope is for a draft to be ready for public discussion for the August 16 meeting.

 

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the William Cameron Fire Station meeting room, which will allow for more public input regarding the controversial proposal.  The proposed ordinance would add protections to LGBTQ people from discrimination from housing services, employment and public accommodations.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff