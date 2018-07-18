Draft of Lewisburg Non-Discrimination Ordinance could be ready soon

LEWISBURG – The heavily debated Lewisburg Non-Discrimination Ordinance could be fully drafted for a borough meeting next month. Borough Manager William Lowthert tells The Daily Item a proposed ordinance is still being worked on, but the hope is for a draft to be ready for public discussion for the August 16 meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the William Cameron Fire Station meeting room, which will allow for more public input regarding the controversial proposal. The proposed ordinance would add protections to LGBTQ people from discrimination from housing services, employment and public accommodations.