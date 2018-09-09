Dr. Teichman questioned about patient treatment in cross examination

By Matt Farrand

Milton-Standard Journal

LEWISBURG — Dr. Fred Teichman continued on the witness stand Thursday afternoon in Union County Court, seeking a $250,000 suit against Evangelical Community Hospital for wrongful termination of his practice in 2012.

Teichman faced cross-examination by Carol Steinour Young, an attorney based in Harrisburg.The defense addressed claims made by the obstetrician/gynecologist in earlier testimony his treatment of patients was reasonable and within bounds of protocol.

Steinour Young asked Teichman if he had ever been kicked off a case by a patient. He replied he could not recall if a patient had made such a decision in the middle of therapy, and maintained the doctor/patient relationship was special.

Steinour Young also produced a letter addressed to Teichman from Dr. Lawrence Ginsberg, now-retired vice president of medical affairs for Evangelical. The letter acknowledged concerns some members of the hospital staff had for Teichman regarding multiple issues. Those concerns were apparently shared by Ginsberg, then vice president of medical affairs for Evangelical. Ginsberg offered Teichman help to get through what he described as “a difficult time,” and asked him to get in touch.

Steinour Young asked Teichman to clarify why he did not contact Ginsberg. His reply was that he thought the level of care he provided patients was acceptable. Teichman also said he interpreted the letter as an insult, specifically the offer of help.

Proceedings will take Monday off, to resume on Tuesday.