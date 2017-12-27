Dr. Kraynak’s medical license suspended

MOUNT CARMEL—The state board of Osteopathic Medicine says a Northumberland County doctor is “an immediate and clear danger to public health and safety.”The Daily-Item reports that the board temporarily suspended Dr. Raymond Kraynak’s medical license after allegations that five patients died after being prescribed medicine from the doctor.

Dr. Kraynak was taken into custody by the Drug Enforcement administration last week and released on $500,000 bail. Federal prosecutors accused the Mt. Carmel doctor of prescribing nearly three million opioids during a recent 19-month period, causing the overdose deaths of five people several years ago. Prosecutors say a state monitoring program identified Kraynak as having issued the most opioid prescriptions of any physician in the state over the 19 months that ended in July.

Dr. Kraynak has medical offices in Shamokin and Mount Carmel.