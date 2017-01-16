Dozens rally at congressman’s office to save Obamacare

SUNBURY — Dozens of people took part in a rally at Congressman Lou Barletta’s(R-11th, Hazleton) office in Sunbury in an effort to save Obamacare. Similar rallies were held all across the country on Sunday.

People stood outside Barletta’s office in Sunbury for several hours with signs supporting the Affordable Care Act and Planned Parenthood. Congressman Barletta had already voted to start the repeal of Obamacare at the time of the rally. Organizers say they plan to continue to hold rallies until they hear from the Congressman on the issue. (Ali Stevens)