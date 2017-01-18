Dozens of lawmakers to skip Trump inauguration, but not Casey

WASHINGTON — Dozens of Democratic lawmakers are skipping President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday. However, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) of Pennsylvania plans to be there. So far no senators have said they are boycotting, but Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has indicated it is possible. Many representatives in Pennsylvania will not attend including Dwight Evans of Philadelphia, Mike Doyle of Pittsburgh and Brendan Boyle of Montgomery County. (Ali Stevens)