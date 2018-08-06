Dozens of accused priests w/ Valley ties, including another legacy priest

HARRISBURG – Dozens of priests accused of child sexual abuse have ties to many Catholic parishes across the Valley. In an updated report from the Diocese of Harrisburg, parishes from Danville, Coal Township, Catawissa, Elysburg, Kulpmont, Lewisburg, Mount Carmel, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Sunbury, and Trevorton all have priests listed.

The total is now at 72 names, including a former long-time Valley priest who was just added to the list Monday. That was Fr. Joseph Bradley, who served at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Mount Carmel from 1963-1996. The diocese says, after his death, a child sexual abuse survivor accused Fr. Bradley.

A list of 71 priests, deacons, and others within the church were announced by the diocese last week. We have the link here to view the updated list with parishes the accused served.