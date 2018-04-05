Downed wires, transformer shutsdown Route 104

SNYDER COUNTY – A portion of Route 104 is shutdown because of downed wires and a transformer on the road. Snyder County Communications tells WKOK a vehicle crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of 3224 Route 104 in Chapman Township, Snyder County. One vehicle is involved and no injuries are reported. County communications says Route 104 will be shut down in both directions between Meiserville Road and Oriental Road) near the Juniata County line.

Verizon has also been called to the scene. We’ll have more updates when they are available.