Donkey basketball will help local kids learn to swim

SUNBURY — Students will be riding donkeys while playing basketball tonight to help raise money for a local charity. Donkey Basketball begins at 7 p.m. at Shikellamy High School to benefit the Spreading Antler’s Children’s Foundation.

Slade Shreck is organizer of the fundraiser, “It’s a foundation that we gear towards the youth of the area, not just Sunbury but all areas. Our biggest project that we do is the swim program that we do at the YMCA. We raise money to let all second grade students from Shikellamy, Line Mountain and Milton learn how to swim. They learn how to swim at the Y during the school year. We bus them in and have the instructors at the YMCA.”

Money from tonight’s Donkey Basketball will support that program and others, “We fill 6,000 eggs and put them in Cameron Park in Sunbury. We do Halloween costumes for disadvantaged students and we do a Christmas party for kids. We do the Loving and Caring Street Fair, which was brought back. So, we are fairly new but we are pretty active.”

Shikellamy Senior Conner Sees has competed in Donkey Basketball before and is looking forward to tonight, “Tonight at the Phil Lockcuff Field House at Shikellamy High School at 7 p.m. is when Donkey Basketball will be taking place. Tickets are $6.00 in advance and you can get them at Shikellamy High School, Surplus Outlet or Brewer’s Outlet. They are $8.00 at the door.”

Shikellamy Senior Coryn Sempko is also a veteran donkey rider, “Well it is very funny. You never know what to expect, that’s for sure. But, it’s fun. It’s always a good time.” In tonight’s game, the Shikellamy seniors will take on The Valley All Stars from schools including Lewisburg, Line Mountain, Lourdes Regional, Selinsgrove and Shamokin. (Ali Stevens)