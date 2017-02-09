Donations needed for Attic Tag Sale

LEWISBURG – The tables are filling up, but more items are needed for an upcoming sale benefiting a Valley museum. Additional donations are needed for Packwood House Museum’s Annual Attic Tag Sale, which opens Tuesday, February 21 at 10 a.m. Specific items being requested are jewelry, toys and games, puzzles, kitchenware, furniture, knickknacks, lamps, books, and baskets.

Donations can be delivered Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m beginning February 7 and will continue to be accepted through February 25. All proceeds benefit the Packwood House Museum. For more details on the Attic Tag sale visit www.packwoodhousemuseum.com.