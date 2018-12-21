Donation of dolls for dementia patients in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – There have been studies over the past few years regarding the use of baby dolls in certain types of therapy for folks struggling with dementia. Kimberley Delbo, director of nursing at the Emmanuel Homes in Northumberland, told WKOK that a delivery of baby dolls was donated to the homes on Thursday.

The donation came from a former nursing student of hers, Paige Wichurowski, who was inspired by the studies showing the impact these dolls have had on Alzheimer’s patients. Wichurowski says all she did was post a video on Facebook, and collected donations from family, friends and people on Facebook.

She said they are donating 30 dolls to the homes. Delbo explained that baby dolls are used to promote engagement and activity and could be a form of validation and reminiscence therapy with dementia patients.