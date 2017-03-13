Donald Ely, well known educator has died

A well known leader and educator has died

SUNBURY – One of Sunbury’s most noted educators and Republican leaders has died. Donald Ely, who was an educator in the Shikellamy School District, and was active in a number of other organizations, died suddenly in Sunbury this morning. He was 82.

Perhaps best known to the broad community as the voice behind radio ads which promoted numbers GOP candidates, Ely was extremely well known in the Shikellamy community as a civics teacher. He also ran for US Congress in 2007.

We’ll have more information about the legacy the Rev. Donald J. Ely of Sunbury, later on WKOK.