Domestic violence incident nearly turns deadly

MILLVILLE – No injuries in a shooting incident at a nursing home in Millville Saturday. State troopers tell us 27-year-old Taylor Holloway of Berwick is jailed, charged with shooting at a woman outside the Gardens Nursing Home in Millville, Columbia County. State police say Holloway and the victim were in a prior relationship.

Saturday he allegedly threatened the woman, and then fired a rifle at her, narrowly missing her head. Holloway fled the scene and was later found in Columbia County. There were no injuries and Holloway is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, he’s jailed in lieu of bail. (Christopher Elio)