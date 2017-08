WINFIELD – An argument between a couple turned violent in their Snyder County home. According to Selinsgrove state police, a 59-year-old woman said she had been strangled by 58-year-old Scott Davis of Winfield, during an argument.

The victim then said her husband left the scene. Police eventually located Davis and he was arraigned in district court. Davis was then committed to the Snyder County Prison on $25,000 bail.