Dog owner charged after dog attack on another woman

WATSONTOWN – The owner of a dog who bit another woman is now facing charges. Watsontown police say 33-year old Melissa Pavao of Watsontown was charged with failing to keep her dog confined within its premises. Police say Pavao is also charged with failing to have the appropriate dog license tag affixed to the dog at all times.

Police tell us this stems from a dog attack that occurred Monday afternoon in the 100 block of East 1st Street in Watsontown. Pavao’s dog ran from the residence without provocation and attacked a female walking down the street. Charges against Pavao were filed in district court. (Matt Catrillo)