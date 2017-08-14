Dock removal in preparation of Fabridam project

SUNBURY— Boats are heading back to storage and docks are being removed in preparation for the fabridam bag replacement project at Sunbury. DCNR park manager John Clifford says boats are required to be removed from the marina Monday and docks will be removed starting Tuesday.

Docks located at the Sunbury riverfront will be removed this Wednesday, according to Sunbury City Council member Jim Eister.

The dam will be lowered starting this Sunday, and then work begins to replace two of the dam’s seven inflatable bags. During the six to eight week project, a causeway will be constructed at the worksite. A coffer dam will be added to divert water around the work area, and the two bags will be removed and replaced.

Clifford says the work is timed to coincide with typically lower water levels and the work schedule may change depending up water and weather conditions.