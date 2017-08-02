Do you know what’s in your vitamin supplements?

SUNBURY – It looks like medication, and is administered like medicine, but it’s not even a little bit regulated like medicine. Do you know what you’re taking when you take your St John’s Wort, or Echinacea tablets? These are dietary supplements, and it is an unregulated field.

Cliff Rieders, a noted attorney from Williamsport says, you may not be getting exactly what you think you are, “They take this product and they reproduce it chemically. So the product that’s in the Bay Leaf is not necessary what’s in your dietary or vitamin supplement. What they’ve done now is chemically reproduced that.”

A Gallup poll taken in 2013 states that 50% of Americans over the age of 50 take vitamin and mineral supplements, and a third of adults under 30 years of age; it is a $12 billion a year industry. With so many people taking these supplements, you’d think they’d regulate it, but Rieders says it’s not, “That’s not the case. Which is weird, because when you think about it, antibiotics are made from a plant, or “natural,” and yet the FDA regulates it. So the whole industry needs to be taken a look at.”

Rieders says the good news is doctors are beginning to look into what effects supplements are having on their patients, “The doctors are starting to get turned on to the fact that these things are potentially dangerous, but they’re still unregulated.” You can hear about this and other legal issues Cliff Rieders discussed during his appearance on WKOK’s “On The Mark,” at WKOK.com.