Do you have talent? Showcase it at Sunbury River Festival

SUNBURY—As soon as the weather gets nice you start hearing talk about Sunbury River Festival. This year’s event actually won’t take place by the river. Slade Shreck, co-chair of the festival explains, “Because of the road work project going on in Northumberland PennDOT came in this year and told us that we are not going to be able to block Front Street to hold our River Festival. We are basically going to have our River Festival from Front Street down Market Street to 4th Street.”

The festival is a three day event taking place August 17 through the 19 and consists of a car show, many craft and food vendors, and entertainment.

Speaking of entertainment did we mention you could win $400 if you have a talent to share? The festival committee is currently looking for contestants for the annual the Valley’s Got Talent. Shreck says you can register by going to SunburyRevitalization.org, “What we do is we take all the candidates, and then we go through the preliminary round. We take the top 16 and we go have a show on the 17th of August.”

You must pre-register by July 28.The Valley’s Got Talent kicks off the River Festival on the evening on August 17 at the Shikellamy High School. Visit SunburyRevitalization.org for more information. You can hear the entire interview from Slade Shreck from WKOK Sunrise at WKOK.com. (Sarah Benek)