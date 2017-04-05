Do you have a piece of Sunbury history?

SUNBURY—There is a history harvest this weekend in Sunbury. If you have a piece of Sunbury history the Degenstein Community Library wants to see it. This Saturday, Susquehanna University students will be on site to record and document historical items.

Melissa Rowse, Library Director says chances are you have an historical treasure lying around, “ We all know that we have some special treasures in our attic or our basement, so grab them come down to the library on Saturday April 8th from 1:30p.m. to 4:00 p.m. we will take digital photos of it and we will also do some video of it.”

Susquehanna University has launched a series of history harvests to promote the understanding of the region’s history. Rob Sieczkiewicz, Digital Scholarship Librarian at Susquehanna University wants to help tell the story of Sunbury’s history saying, “ it’s a story telling event where folks bring their favorite historical treasures and tell the stories behind those objects. There will be a group of excited young Susquehanna University students and they will interview folks who come to the event. We will also digitize the objects they bring in and then we will add them all to our website which is pahistoryharvest.com and folks can see the interviews and the photos of the objects.”

The history harvest is this Saturday from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at the Degenstein Library on 5th Street in Sunbury, for more information and pictures from previous history harvests visit pahistoryharvest.com. (Sarah Benek)