DJ Choices to hold drug addiction fundraising/awareness event

LEWISBURG – An effort to solve the continuing drug abuse/addiction issues The Valley has a newly formed agency, DJ Choices, presents, “Saving lives in Union County.” The event is Tuesday, May 23 at Silver Moon Banquet Hall.

Andy Keister, Co-Founder of DJ Choices, says the goal of this fundraising event is to continue spreading awareness, “The show we’re trying to put together with these kids is more of a program where the DJ’s up there make the music, and all of a sudden at the end, they realize that the stories these people are hearing are stories from the local community.”

The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a diverse panel of local experts speaking about all issues related to drugs and addiction. The event will also have free refreshments and hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, and raffle. Vendors will also be available to share information and answer questions. A prescription drug take-back box will be available, along with an “Angels for Hope” memorial for those who lost their battle with addiction.

Keister says his role as an on-air DJ is important in trying to continue spreading awareness, “Well its hard. You can’t just stand up in front of students with a police officer standing there going, ‘Don’t do this.’ Right away they’re like, ‘I really want to do that.’ So it’s kind of cool to educate and entertain at the same time.” Proceeds benefit bringing opioid education and prevention assemblies to Union County High Schools. (Matt Catrillo)