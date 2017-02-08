District Judge John Reed announces he’s running for another term

SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove District Judge John Reed has announced he is running for a second six-year term. Reed was elected in 2011 for the court which covers Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam boroughs and Monroe, Penn, Middlecreek and Jackson Townships.

Reed is a Republican, but will cross-file so his name appears on both the Republican and Democratic ballots in the May 16 Primary. Reed graduated from Syracuse University and the Villanova University School of Law and served as a full-time prosecutor for 17 years, as Assistant District Attorney, Senior Deputy Attorney General and Assistant United States Attorney. Reed also served as Snyder County Chief Public Defender for nine years.

He lives in Monroe Township with his wife and they enjoy spending time with their grown children and many grandchildren. (Ali Stevens)