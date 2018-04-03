Distracted driving citations up in PA: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A lot more people are passing the time while driving, by texting, checking Facebook and sending emails. Court officials say distracted driving citations in Pennsylvania jumped by 52 percent last year and have increased 172 percent since 2013. Nearly seven in 10 citations were issued to men, and more than a third were to people in their 20s.

State law prohibits texting while driving, subjecting violators to a fine of $50. It’s also illegal to drive while wearing headphones. The court system says the most likely time for police to catch distracted-driving scofflaws is between 8 a.m. and noon. A 2012 state law lets police pull over motorists they suspect of texting while driving.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial. Judge Steven O’Neill says he will reveal his decisions on lingering issues in the case before jury selection resumes on Tuesday in suburban Philadelphia. O’Neill is expected to rule if Cosby’s lawyers can call a witness who says accuser Andrea Constand talked about framing a celebrity so she could sue and get money.

Marguerite Jackson’s testimony is crucial to the defense’s plan to portray Constand as a greedy liar. Just one juror was seated as jury selection began on Monday. The young man said he had no knowledge of Cosby’s case.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova University students have flooded the streets around campus to celebrate their team’s 79-62 win over Michigan in the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament. As soon as the game finished Monday night, fans streamed out into the streets, cheering and chanting. In anticipation of celebrations, light poles around the university had been greased, but that didn’t stop some fans from climbing them anyway.

News helicopter video showed a small fire being set in the street with some students trying to jump over the flames. Students could be seen climbing trees and grabbing branches to add fuel to the fire. Police later began to move people away from the flames. There was no immediate word on any arrests. It’s Villanova’s second national championship in three years.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Less than a week after helping Penn State win the NIT, Tony Carr is giving up his last two years of college eligibility and declaring for the NBA Draft. The Philadelphia native was joined by his parents and coach Patrick Chambers in making the announcement Monday. He said he plans to hire an agent, which would disqualify him from being able to return to the Nittany Lions.

Carr led Penn State with averages of 19.6 points and 5.0 assists this season, earning All-Big Ten first team honors. He also became the first player in program history to reach 1,000 career points as a sophomore, finishing with 1,161 — good for 23rd on the school’s all-time scoring list. The Nittany Lions beat Utah 82-66 at Madison Square Garden last Thursday night to win the NIT. They finished with 26 wins, one fewer than the school record set in 2008-09. The NBA draft is scheduled for June 21 at New York’s Barclays Center.

NEW YORK (AP) — A video with dozens of news anchors reading a script about “fake stories” put in stark visual terms what for weeks had largely been an academic debate about media consolidation and the Sinclair Broadcast Group’s efforts to promote a consistent message across its stations. The 98-second video, posted on Deadspin Saturday, has already been viewed by millions of people and provoked a tweet by President Donald Trump supporting the corporation on Monday.

Sinclair owns nearly 200 local stations and had ordered its anchors to read a statement expressing concern about “the troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing the country.” Some outlets publish these “fake stories” without checking facts first and some people in the media push their own biases, the statement said. The anchors give no specific examples. Sinclair, whose corporate leadership leans right, uses terminology familiar to Trump and his criticisms of “fake news.” In the message, the anchors say they “work very hard to seek the truth and strive to be fair, balanced and factual.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Rocker Ted Nugent says a Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor who’s become an outspoken advocate for gun safety is “so brainwashed” he probably can’t be fixed. Nugent says high school student David Hogg and his classmates are “not very educated” and “wouldn’t know an AR-15 from a pterodactyl.” The longtime member of the National Rifle Association’s board of directors spoke Monday on the “Curtis and Cosby” show on New York’s WABC Radio, continuing a tirade against the students.

Parkland students say Nugent hasn’t seen “the tears” they’ve shed and want an apology. Nugent defended Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who mocked Hogg online and lost advertisers. Nugent says Ingraham is “great.” Ingraham later apologized. Hogg says it’s “time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children.” Hogg and other student activists haven’t responded on Twitter to Nugent’s latest comments.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge says a paralegal injured while playing on his law firm’s softball team is not entitled to workers’ compensation. The judge ruled late last week that Delaware’s Industrial Accident Board erred in concluding that William Weller ruptured his Achilles tendon during the course and scope of his work for Morris James, a Wilmington-based law firm.

Weller argued that Morris James employees were pressured into playing on the softball team. The judge said participation was voluntary and there was no evidence that playing softball was a job requirement. The judge also said the board erred in concluding that Morris James received a substantial, direct benefit from its softball team in the way of increased productivity. The firm said softball games were intended to boost employee health, morale and camaraderie.

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (AP) — Attention all shoppers: wedding in Aisle 13. A couple who met at a supermarket have tied the knot there with canned carrots and peas among their wedding guests. 69-year-old Larry Spiering and 61-year-old Becky Smith married Sunday at the Community Supermarket in Lower Burrell, where they met 10 years ago.

Smith said she was working at the supermarket when Spiering walked up and gave her a piece of paper with his name and phone number on it. She said it was only fitting that they married in the aisle where they met.

The couple said they picked April 1, which was Easter Sunday, because it was close to two other important dates: Spiering celebrates his birthday on April 2, Smith on April 3.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 13-year-old boy was miraculously rescued Monday after falling into a river of sewage in Los Angeles, getting swept away and spending more than 12 hours in the city’s toxic and mazelike underground sewer system. Jesse Hernandez had been playing with other children on wooden planks over an access portal to the sewer system during a family outing Sunday at a Los Angeles park.

When a plank broke, Jesse fell about 25 feet (8 meters) and landed in fast-moving sewage, said Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. The other children immediately notified adults, who called 911, initiating a frantic and exhaustive 12-hour search of labyrinthine underground pipes using cameras propped on flotation devices. Rescuers finally found Jesse after seeing images of handprints on a sewage pipe. A sanitation crew rushed to the area and opened a manhole..

HILTON, N.Y. (AP) — A New York exercise class is bringing new meaning to the phrase “downward-facing dog.” A Rochester-area veterinarian is teaching a dog-and-human class called doga. Dr. Danni Shemanski of the Hilton Veterinary Hospital tells WHEC that doga can improve dogs’ posture.

It also provides people-pet bonding time and a chance for dogs to socialize. Shemanski says a doga session leaves dogs feeling happy and “important.” She says that can help resolve attention-seeking behavioral issues. The classes are free but humans are invited to donate to a local animal shelter.

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — He is now an official police dog…a puppy that belonged to a slain 22-year-old Oklahoma police officer (killed in the line of duty last year), the puppy is now certified to work as a canine officer. Police trained and certified Onyx the Malinois for narcotics detection last year after Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney was fatally shot.

The Sheriff’s Office made arrangements with the officer’s department to provide Onyx a handler, who is Deputy Jared Strand. Strand says the Sheriff’s Office was one of five agencies nationwide to receive a National Police Dog Foundation grant. The grant funds a K-9 heat alarm for a patrol car to keep Onyx safe in the summer. Onyx now serves that area and has been requested to help McLoud, Tecumseh and Shawnee police.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Villanova has its second national championship in three years after a 79-62 victory over Michigan. The Wildcats went 31 years between their first title in 1985 and their second one two years ago in Houston. Donte DiVincenzo had 31 points for the Wildcats, the most scored against the Wolverines this season. Villanova guard Jalen Brunson, the AP Player of the Year, was in foul trouble and finished with nine points.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Villanova’s Jay Wright has quickly gone from no NCAA titles to very select company. The sharp-dressed Villanova coach now has two championships in three seasons. The Wildcats beat Michigan 79-62 in the title game at the Alamodome. Wright joined Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and North Carolina’s Roy Williams as the only active coaches with multiple NCAA titles. He is the 14th coach overall with more than one title.

