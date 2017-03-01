Displaying history in Milton on Saturday

MILTON – As part of Milton’s bicentennial celebration, this Saturday, they want you to be part of the story. A “History Harvest” will be held at the Milton Public Library from 10am-1pm. The Milton Bicentennial Committee is asking everyone in the community to bring any memorabilia, family heirlooms, and your most treasured Milton historical items. Organizers say those items and the stories surrounding will be recorded for the digital archives.

Ryan Ake of Susquehanna University said on WKOK’s Sunrise, their main goal is to have Milton citizens feel like they are a part of this celebration. “It’s a really good opportunity for folks in a community to narrate their own history.”

John Meckley, chairman of the Milton Bicentennial Committee, praises Susquehanna University and their involvement in this project. “We’re so grateful that they’re willing to do this, it’s really an important community service, because history is nothing more than people, and they are really encouraging people to tell their stories and there are plenty of good stories to be told. This is going to be a really fun way for folks to participate in not only the bicentennial, but in preserving our local heritage.”

The “History Harvest” will be this Saturday at the Milton Public Library from 10-1, for more information, go to www.milton2017.com. (Christopher Elio)